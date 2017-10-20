Spencer student hospitalized with critical injuries following al - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spencer student hospitalized with critical injuries following altercation at school

By Carl Norquist, Producer
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) -

A student was critically injured following a fight at Spencer High School on Thursday. 

According to the Spencer Police Department,  a fight took place between two students on school grounds shortly after school was dismissed. 

 An officer arrived on the scene and met with one of the students along with a parent. 

The student was later flown to Sioux Falls Avera McKennan Hospital with reports of a fractured skull. 

Names of the students will not be disclosed.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

