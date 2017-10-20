Spencer student hospitalized with critical injuries following altercation at school

A student was critically injured following a fight at Spencer High School on Thursday.

According to the Spencer Police Department, a fight took place between two students on school grounds shortly after school was dismissed.

When an officer arrived and spoke with one of the students and a parent, the student complained of injuries and sought medical attention at Spencer Hospital.

The student was later flown to Sioux Falls Avera McKennan Hospital with reports of a fractured skull.

Names of the students will not be disclosed.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.