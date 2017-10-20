Former Boston Police Chief talks about importance of crisis plan in Siouxland

When the Boston Marathon bombings happened on April 15, 2013, the Boston Police Department and first responders were prepared on what to do.

It was that type of training for an emergency, like a bombing, that helped save so many lives that day.

"I think one of the things we did prior to the marathon bombing was do just that. We looked at the threats around the globe, looked at what was going on and I was able to assemble a team of evil geniuses. Cops in the front line, who are bomb techs and hazmat techs and folks on the front line who worry about their ability to respond to different situations," says former Boston Chief of Police Dan Linskey.

On the day of the Boston marathon Bombings, Dan Linskey was on the front lines as Boston's Chief of Police.

Now, he travels the country to spread his message of being prepared for any crisis.

"The fact that you have a planning process, that in the middle of the crisis, you can put into play, will help you find the solution to whatever situation is pulling in front of you." says Linskey.

But, it's not just major cities like Boston or Las Vegas that have to plan.

It's important for places like Siouxland to be prepared for whatever may happen.

"Boston couldn't do it alone. We were completely supported by our federal, state and local partners and there's a lot of small agencies around us that came and helped us. And, that's what this city and other cities and regions have to do," says Linskey

For Linskey, handling any crisis is about all agencies of a region working together.

"There's no one department. I don't care if you're LA or New York. No one department can deal with these challenges alone. It's a regional response in law enforcement and we've got to be training as a region, state, federal and local, together and everyone coming together and working as one when these events occur" Says Linskey

Teaching Siouxlanders to come together in the most critical situations.