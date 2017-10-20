Rain and cooler weather move in on Saturday

After five straight days in the 70s, changes are on the way.

Today's mild weather brought with it a south wind that was gusting between 30 and 40 miles per hour.

This wind is in advance of a cold front that's going to bring us a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight and better chances during the day on Saturday.

Along with the rain chance, the wind will switch from the south to the northwest as the day goes along meaning highs that top out in the upper 60s will probably happen earlier in the day with falling afternoon temperatures.

The rain chance will move out by Saturday night and the sunshine will be back on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

Monday will stay dry and pleasant as well before cooler conditions arrive again on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s along with windy conditions.

Temperatures will bounce back up in the mid 60s Wednesday before a cold wind, and maybe a few showers, move in on Thursday keeping our highs in the low to mid 50s.

It may be hard to get out of the 40s for our highs by next Friday.