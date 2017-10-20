Storm hits Houston area

Two Houston-area neighborhoods woke up to major storm damage Friday morning.

Emergency and weather officials are investigating whether a tornado touched down in Dickinson Friday.

There were reports of damage in two subdivisions near fm 646 and highway 3.

According to emergency management officials, one home had roof damage, and high winds ripped the hood from a truck.

Officials say there were downed trees and toppled power lines.

Investigators are working to see if there was any other damage in the area.