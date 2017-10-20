Storm hits Houston area - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm hits Houston area

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Houston Damage Houston Damage
(NBC News) -

Two Houston-area neighborhoods woke up to major storm damage Friday morning.

Emergency and weather officials are investigating whether a tornado touched down in Dickinson Friday.

There were reports of damage in two subdivisions near fm 646 and highway 3. 

According to emergency management officials, one home had roof damage, and high winds ripped the hood from a truck.

Officials say there were downed trees and toppled power lines. 

Investigators are working to see if there was any other damage in the area. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.