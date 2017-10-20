Three Siouxlanders earn top-five finishes at NSAA cross country - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Three Siouxlanders earn top-five finishes at NSAA cross country meet

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
South Sioux City's Zekariya Abdela finished third in the Class B cross country meet. South Sioux City's Zekariya Abdela finished third in the Class B cross country meet.

--NEBRASKA STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET
1.Ainsworth (G) 60 10.Crofton 158  
 2nd-Haley Arens, Crofton (19:43)

1.Holdrege (B) 35 3.Hartington-N'castle 79  
 2nd-Brian Santiago, H-N (17:09)

1.Omaha Skutt (B) 37 2.South Sioux 108  
 3rd-Zekariya Abdela, SSC (16:41)

1.Holdrege (G) 48 8.Hartington-N'castle 102  

1.Malcolm (B) 36 4.Crofton 123  
 8th-Connor Arens, Crofton (17:33)

1.Millard West (G) 45 7.Norfolk 202  
 6th-Megan Means, Norfolk (19:28)

