Bishop Heelan honors former student with memorial garden

A lasting memorial to an outstanding young woman was planted at Bishop Heelan High School on Friday.

The tree will be part of a memorial garden to Lexie LaMere

Her life was cut short by leukemia at 21 while attending college at Creighton University back in 2014.

In her short life, she was a U.S. Senate Page, attended Nebraska Girls State and was even a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 2012.

She was also instrumental in halting liquor sales in Nebraska across the border from the Indian reservation.

"Four years ago, when Lexie passed away, Heelan wanted to do something in her honor as a memorial, " said Alania Morgan, Bishop Heelan Senior, "So we decided to plant a tree and in a few months there will be a garden. so the students can reflect. really enjoy and remember her."

"Lexie was a person who was so devoted to social justice issues not only nature but she was someone who was very proud of her Native American heritage and she was all about unifying everybody," said Christina Odom, Bishop Heelan Teacher.

The tree, planted outside of the Heelan Fine Arts building, was funded by her classmates.

