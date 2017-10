SportsFource Extra; Week nine football highlights & scores

Justin Verlander remained perfect with Houston, pitching seven shutout innings when the team needed him most, and Jose Altuve homered and drove in three runs as the Astros extended the ALCS to a decisive Game 7...

Justin Verlander remained perfect with Houston, pitching seven shutout innings when the team needed him most, and Jose Altuve homered and drove in three runs as the Astros extended the ALCS to a decisive Game 7 with a 7-1 win over the New York Yankees.

