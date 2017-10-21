Iowa and Nebraska playoff brackets released

Sergeant Bluff-Luton will open the Class 3A playoffs on Friday against Glenwood.

The IHSAA and NSAA released their playoff brackets on Saturday morning. Here's a look at all the first-round matchups involving Siouxland teams. All games will be played Friday, October 27, unless otherwise noted.

--CLASS 3A

Glenwood (8-1) @ Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-0)

Bishop Heelan (7-2) @ Harlan (8-1)

--CLASS 2A

Kuemper Catholic (7-2) @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-1)

Sioux Center (8-1) @ South Central Calhoun (8-1)

--CLASS 1A

IKM-Manning (7-2) @ West Lyon (9-0)

Western Christian (7-2) @ AHSTW, Avoca (8-1)

--CLASS A

Sioux Central (7-2) @ West Sioux (9-0)

Gehlen Catholic (7-2) @ Southwest Valley (9-0)

Westwood (7-2) @ Council Bluffs St. Albert (8-1)

--CLASS 8-PLAYER

Boyer Valley (7-2) @ Remsen St. Mary's (8-0)

Newell-Fonda (8-1) @ Audubon (9-0)

For a look at all the Iowa brackets, visit http://www.iahsaa.org/football/state-football-playoff-brackets/

--CLASS A

Norfolk (4-5) @ Kearney (9-0)

--CLASS C1

Bishop Neumann (5-4) @ Norfolk Catholic (9-0)

Wayne (6-3) @ Chadron (8-1)

Boone Central/Newman Grove (7-2) @ Auburn (8-1)

Columbus Lakeview (7-2) @ West Point-Beemer (8-1)

Pierce (5-4) @ Fairbury (9-0)

--CLASS C2

Doniphan-Trumbull (6-3) @ Ponca (9-0)

Battle Creek (6-3) @ Wilber-Clatonia (8-1)

Yutan (6-3) @ Oakland-Craig (8-1)

Central City (6-3) @ Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-1)

--CLASS D1 (Games played Thursday, Oct. 26)

McCool Junction (2-6) @ Creighton (8-0)

Plainview (4-4) @ Diller-Odell (6-2)

Hartington-Newcastle (5-3) @ East Butler (6-2)

Pender (3-5) @ Guardian Angels Central Catholic (8-0)

Neligh-Oakdale (4-4) @ Lourdes Central Catholic (5-3)

Clarkson-Leigh (3-5) @ Howells-Dodge (8-0)

Boyd County (1-7) @ West Holt (7-1)

Perkins County (6-2) @ Clearwater-Orchard (6-2)

Palmer (5-3) @ CWCE (6-2)

--CLASS D2 (Games played Thursday, Oct. 26)

Exeter-Milligan (3-5) @ Bloomfield (8-0)

Meridian (5-3) @ Randolph (6-2)

Osmond (3-5) @ Humphrey St. Francis (7-1)

Allen (5-3) @ Friend (7-1)

Wausa (5-3) @ Wynot (6-2)

For a look at all the Nebraska playoff brackets, visit http://nsaahome.org/football/