Iowa and Nebraska playoff brackets released

The IHSAA and NSAA released their playoff brackets on Saturday morning. Here's a look at all the first-round matchups involving Siouxland teams. All games will be played Friday, October 27, unless otherwise noted.
--CLASS 3A
Glenwood (8-1) @ Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-0)
Bishop Heelan (7-2) @ Harlan (8-1)
--CLASS 2A
Kuemper Catholic (7-2) @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-1)
Sioux Center (8-1) @ South Central Calhoun (8-1)
--CLASS 1A
IKM-Manning (7-2) @ West Lyon (9-0)
Western Christian (7-2) @ AHSTW, Avoca (8-1)
--CLASS A
Sioux Central (7-2) @ West Sioux (9-0)
Gehlen Catholic (7-2) @ Southwest Valley (9-0)
Westwood (7-2) @ Council Bluffs St. Albert (8-1)
--CLASS 8-PLAYER
Boyer Valley (7-2) @ Remsen St. Mary's (8-0)
Newell-Fonda (8-1) @ Audubon (9-0)
For a look at all the Iowa brackets, visit http://www.iahsaa.org/football/state-football-playoff-brackets/
--CLASS A
Norfolk (4-5) @ Kearney (9-0)
--CLASS C1
Bishop Neumann (5-4) @ Norfolk Catholic (9-0)
Wayne (6-3) @ Chadron (8-1)
Boone Central/Newman Grove (7-2) @ Auburn (8-1)
Columbus Lakeview (7-2) @ West Point-Beemer (8-1)
Pierce (5-4) @ Fairbury (9-0)
--CLASS C2
Doniphan-Trumbull (6-3) @ Ponca (9-0)
Battle Creek (6-3) @ Wilber-Clatonia (8-1)
Yutan (6-3) @ Oakland-Craig (8-1)
Central City (6-3) @ Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-1)
--CLASS D1 (Games played Thursday, Oct. 26)
McCool Junction (2-6) @ Creighton (8-0)
Plainview (4-4) @ Diller-Odell (6-2)
Hartington-Newcastle (5-3) @ East Butler (6-2)
Pender (3-5) @ Guardian Angels Central Catholic (8-0)
Neligh-Oakdale (4-4) @ Lourdes Central Catholic (5-3)
Clarkson-Leigh (3-5) @ Howells-Dodge (8-0)
Boyd County (1-7) @ West Holt (7-1)
Perkins County (6-2) @ Clearwater-Orchard (6-2)
Palmer (5-3) @ CWCE (6-2)
--CLASS D2 (Games played Thursday, Oct. 26)
Exeter-Milligan (3-5) @ Bloomfield (8-0)
Meridian (5-3) @ Randolph (6-2)
Osmond (3-5) @ Humphrey St. Francis (7-1)
Allen (5-3) @ Friend (7-1)
Wausa (5-3) @ Wynot (6-2)
For a look at all the Nebraska playoff brackets, visit http://nsaahome.org/football/