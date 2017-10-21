Sunshine and mild temperatures return to close the weekend

The work week was full of sunshine and warm temperatures but Saturday was a different story.



Though highs were near 70 degrees those temperatures happened in the morning hours before a cold front moved through.



Through the afternoon we sat in the 50s with overcast skies.



Some thunderstorms also rolled through southern and eastern Siouxland.



Skies will begin to clear during the evening hours and that will set the stage for a beautiful Sunday.



Highs will again be near 70 degrees with lots of sunshine and light winds.



Monday will also be mild though the winds will kick back up.



Much of the work week will see blustery conditions and much cooler air will work in as we go through the week.



Tuesday will be in the mid 50s for highs and, though Wednesday will head back to the mid 60s, we really start to fall off as we reach the end of the week.



By Friday temperatures will be stuck in the 40s and we may see our first snowflakes of the season!