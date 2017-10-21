Muskies fall on Pink in the Rink night - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Muskies fall on Pink in the Rink night

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
The Musketeers fell to Des Moines on Saturday, 3-1. The Musketeers fell to Des Moines on Saturday, 3-1.
Chase Ellingson scored two goals, including the game-winner in the second period, and Des Moines beat the Musketeers on Saturday, 3-1.

The Buccaneer win spoiled Sioux City's 10th-annual Pink in the Rink night, for which the ice was colored pink, the Musketeers wore pink sweaters, and proceeds from the game were donated to Unity Point and the Siouxland branch of the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Julian Napravnik opened the scoring with a one-timer that beat Matt Jurusik in the first period, as the Buccaneers led 1-0 at the first intermission.

Des Moines added a second goal in the second period, when Ellingson stayed with a play and shoved it past Jurusik. The Buccaneers out-shot Sioux City 32-23.

Ellingson added an empty-netter late in the game for his second goal of the night.

Des Moines goalie Ryan Snowden saved 31 of 32 shots fired his way. The two teams combined to go 0-for-9 on the power play.

Sioux City (2-3) is back in action on Friday against Chicago. That will be a rematch of the 2016 Clark Cup Finals, which the Steel won in five games.

