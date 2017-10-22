UPDATE: SCPD identifies drowning victim at Marina

UPDATE:

The Sioux City Police Department have identified the drowning victim as 34-year old Allen Clay of Sioux City.

The investigation is still ongoing

PREVIOUS STORY:

Sunday morning, Sioux City Fire Rescue was on the scene where there was a report of a person in the water.

It came in shortly before 10 am at the Sioux City Marina on Larsen Park Road beside the Missouri River.

The department tweeted that Siouxland Dive Rescue was being dispatched to the scene to help in the search.

A little over an hour later, the body of a man was found in the water. The name of the deceased has not been released.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates here and on News 4 at Five.