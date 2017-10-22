Three teenagers arrested for involvement in multiple Siouxland burglaries

Several suspects involved in a string of burglaries in Sioux City and South Sioux City, Nebraska, have been arrested.

Three juveniles between the ages of 14 to 16 were arrested Saturday when they attempted to shoplift at the Walmart on Floyd Boulevard.

The three were involved in three burglaries between October 17-19, with two of the suspects also being involved in a burglary of the Sprint Store at 4115 Gordon Drive on September 30.

On October 17, four male suspects broke into the Urban Casual Store, 3241 Gordon Drive, and stole over $1000 worth of merchandise.

Half an hour later, the group broke into the Younkers tore at Southern Hills Mall, before breaking into a Verizon store in South Sioux City, Nebraska a short time later.

Two days later on October 19, the group broke into the AT&T Store at 2913 Hamilton Blvd. to attempt to steal merchandise but left with nothing.

Additional arrested are expected, and the investigation is still ongoing.