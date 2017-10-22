Hurricanes that slammed into Puerto Rico impacts Siouxland Students

It has been just over a month since Hurricane Maria slammed into the island of Puerto Rico.

The storm packed winds of 150 miles per hour when it made a direct landfall.

Sunday, we were able to speak to two Briar Cliff University students who are from Puerto Rico and what their families are dealing with there.

They say that there is still power out across much or the island and cell service is hit and miss.

When the storm hit it was over a week before they were able to connect to family on the island.

Now, it is even difficult to try and go back home to help and visit family because the prices for flights have doubled and sometimes even tripled in price.

And talking to family on a regular basis his hit and miss at best.

this past few days what they have been doing is just like cleaning, taking trees out of the streets, helping neighbors, that's what i could have heard from them because our communications is not, we can barely communicate. Our phone calls are like 5 minutes or 10 minutes.

And while things are bad in the cities of Puerto Rico, it is even worse when you get away from the major cities and towns.

There have been 16 direct deaths from the hurricane, 50 afterward, 300-thousand homes have been destroyed, 38 bridges collapsed closing many roads.