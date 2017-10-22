Windy Monday kicks off roller coaster work week

Gorgeous fall weather returned to Siouxland Sunday.



The day started a little chilly with lows in the mid 30s for much of the area but under sunny skies we returned to the upper 60s by the afternoon hours.



It was a little breezy but not bad, especially compared to what is coming.



A cold front passes through tonight but it will be a calm night with little noticeable effects overnight.



In the aftermath of the passage, however, northwest winds will howl with gusts up to 50 mph Monday afternoon.



A Wind Advisory is in place across Siouxland as a result.



Tuesday will be just slightly less windy with highs about ten degrees cooler in the mid 50s.



The roller coaster continues Wednesday with calmer winds, lots of sunshine and temperatures returning to the upper 60s; it looks like the best day of the week.



By Thursday a strong cold front starts to push in and brings winds screaming back to the area.



Highs will be in the mid 50s Thursday and may not hit 40 degrees on Friday; there's even a chance for some light snow that day!



The cold temperatures look to stay into the weekend.