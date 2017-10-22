South Dakota sweeps NDSU

Monday, October 23 2017 3:56 AM EDT2017-10-23 07:56:30 GMT
The Los Angeles Dodgers spend a lot of time collecting data on other teams to help them prepare, but they're had very few firsthand looks at the Houston Astros going into their World Series matchup.More >>
Monday, October 23 2017
Notre Dame cracked the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season, coming in at No. 9, and Michigan fell out of the rankings for the first time in two years.More >>
Monday, October 23 2017
The Houston Astros, fresh off a Game 7 victory over the Yankees, take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in what figures to be a hot World Series featuring big-time aces Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander plus playoff boppers Jose Altuve and Justin Turner.More >>
