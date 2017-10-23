A tornado touched down in Norman, Oklahoma, causing some damage to a casino in the area

A powerful tornado hit a casino just south of Norman, Oklahoma.

This was captured by Meteorologist Aaron Brackett and Photojournalist Kevin Josely in Oklahoma.

While on air in front of the Riverwind Casino, the pair's vehicle was met with strong winds and hail.

They were only feet away as powerlines came down in front of them and another vehicle.

The Riverwind Casino was hosting a concert Saturday night headlined by the Beach Boys.

Concert-goers, including Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin, were evacuated into a shelter due to the threat of a roof collapse.

Gov. Fallin says she left once the area was given the all clear from the storm.

The casino reportedly suffered damage from water and debris, but there are no reports of injuries.