A tornado touched down in Norman, Oklahoma, causing some damage - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A tornado touched down in Norman, Oklahoma, causing some damage to a casino in the area

Posted:
(NBC News) -

A powerful tornado hit a casino just south of Norman, Oklahoma.

This was captured by Meteorologist Aaron Brackett and Photojournalist Kevin Josely in Oklahoma.

While on air in front of the Riverwind Casino, the pair's vehicle was met with strong winds and hail. 

They were only feet away as powerlines came down in front of them and another vehicle.

The Riverwind Casino was hosting a concert Saturday night headlined by the Beach Boys. 

Concert-goers, including Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin, were evacuated into a shelter due to the threat of a roof collapse. 

Gov. Fallin says she left once the area was given the all clear from the storm. 

The casino reportedly suffered damage from water and debris, but there are no reports of injuries. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.