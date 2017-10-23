Colorado couple sets up hundreds of Jack O' Lanterns with lights synced to music

Some folks put up cob webs or a couple of pumpkins to celebrate Halloween, but one Colorado couple goes all out.

Jim Christopherson has 200 Jack O' Lanterns in his front yard.

Woody, Darth Vader, even the Minions are just a few of the characters he's carved and they don't just light up.

The lights are synced to spooky-themed music.

It started as just a few pumpkins on the front porch and now, it's a two week project, that hundreds come to check out.

Jim Christopherson, a Highlands Ranch resident said, "It's been a passion, a love of my wife's and mine to do this for a long long time. We've been doing this for almost 20 years. So we converted our house a couple years ago from scary to family friendly. Providing a nice evening where a whole family can simply have fun is the reason we do this. That's what's most important."

Now, they aren't real pumpkins.

Christopherson carves foam ones so they don't rot.

He says the crowd has grown over the years and he expects almost 1,000 people to come out next weekend.