Two hurt in Nebraska garage explosion

(CNN) -

Two men were critically injured after an explosion inside a garage in Lincoln, Nebraska Saturday evening.

The men said they were hurt after there was an accident while they were working in the garage.

Police had roads blocked off in the area as they investigated the scene.

The garage of the home where the incident occurred appeared completely destroyed with fragments strung across the driveway.

According to Lincoln police, they found no criminal activity surrounding the explosion incident.

