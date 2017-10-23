Best ways to nap

Studies suggest that even short naps could help boost your mood, make you more alert, less impulsive and more tolerant.

But entering a deep sleep during the day may make you feel worse.

50-70 million U.S. adults have difficulty sleeping, and many say they're not getting the recommended seven hours a night.

The biggest mistake is when people assume they can function fine on fewer hours.

Dr. Puneet Patni, a Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine specialist said, "A lot of people who get that much sleep feel like it's enough for them but when you test them, you can see night after night of getting only 5 or 6 hours of sleep, you can see declines in their performance on cognitive testing."

While nothing can replace a good night's rest, Dr. Patni said a mid-afternoon nap can be beneficial, but you should keep it under 30 minutes.

Dr. Patni said, "If you let it go too long, a lot of times you enter deep sleep or slow wave sleep and then you can find yourself waking up feeling even worse than before your nap. You wake up with that fogginess and really sluggish and groggy, you feel like a truck hit you."

The best time of day to nap?

Dr. Patni says the after lunch struggle is real.

We have two times per day that our circadian rhythm changes: at night and early afternoon. Dr. Patni said a power nap about 1 or 2 p.m. Can help maintain peak performance.

Dr. Patni said, "There's a natural little dip in the core body temperature around one or two o'clock. The other big decline in body temperature is at night time, you know from ten o'clock onward the body temperature really drops."