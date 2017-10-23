Windy start to the workweek

**Wind Advisory for much of Siouxland from this AM until 7 PM**



After a beautiful closeout to our weekend, more pleasant conditions will be with us as we start off the workweek.



A cold front is pushing through the region though and with that, winds will really begin to howl as we step through the day.



Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.



With that, a Wind Advisory is in place across Siouxland so remember to secure those outdoor objects.



Tuesday will be just slightly less windy with highs about ten degrees cooler, topping out in the mid-50s.



See Interactive Radar here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/162528/interactive-radar