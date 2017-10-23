Windy start to the workweek - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Radar Alert

Windy start to the workweek

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect

**Wind Advisory for much of Siouxland from this AM until 7 PM**

After a beautiful closeout to our weekend, more pleasant conditions will be with us as we start off the workweek.

A cold front is pushing through the region though and with that, winds will really begin to howl as we step through the day.

Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

With that, a Wind Advisory is in place across Siouxland so remember to secure those outdoor objects.

Tuesday will be just slightly less windy with highs about ten degrees cooler, topping out in the mid-50s.

See Interactive Radar here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/162528/interactive-radar

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.