Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called for a quick resolution between Qatar and its Arab neighbors

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is traveling to the Middle East, south Asia and Europe on a diplomatic mission focused on conflicts in Iraq and Syria and blunting Iranian influence in the region.

He first stopped in Saudi Arabia and Qatar over the weekend to resolve the nearly five-month diplomatic and trade cutoff affecting Qatar.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson faces some real challenges in trying to negotiate an end to one of the Middle East's most intractable conflicts."

He was in Qatar trying to negotiate an end to the five month old blockade that other countries in the region have enforced against Qatar.

And this is a major blockade that started in June and a lot of these countries are saying that they're trying to keep Qatar from continually weighing in to foreign conflicts and backing what they say are extremists groups and also including Qatar's negotiations and dealings with Iran which some of these gulf states, they consider Iran to be their primary enemy.

But now Rex Tillerson was in Saudi Arabia and in comments in Qatar he seemed to be blaming the Saudis.

Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson said, "We cannot force talks upon people who are not ready to talk."

Now he was also in Qatar trying to get some of these other countries to weigh in on the United States' continuing conflict with Iran, trying to recruit these countries to take a harder line against the Islamic Republic.

But he was also dealing with the future of Iraq, just as the Islamic State seems to be receding there.

He called on Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq to "go home".

And this angered the Iranians and Haider al-Abadi, the Prime Minister of Iraq.

But amidst the real challenge that Tillerson faces as he travels around the world including to North Korea and to Middle East is dealing with the parallel drama at home in Washington as the Trump administration repeatedly tries to undercut and in many ways humiliate their own secretary of state.