Predicting Yellowstone's next super eruption

Posted:
Scientists say there could be clues to Yellowstone's next super-volcano eruption, decades before it erupts.
(NBC News) -

 

Still, they emphasize there is no indication now the volcano will erupt anytime soon, if at all.

Arizona State researchers looked at evidence from the super-volcano's last eruption 630,000 years ago. 

Geologist Dr. Christy Till says her student examined crystals from in fossilized ash from that eruption.

"These crystals have zones like tree rings....the zones in the crystals tell us about the conditions in a magma chamber preceding an eruption," Till explained. 

Till said the point of their research was to help predict when there will be another Yellowstone eruption, but there are no predictions now.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2hZFm26

