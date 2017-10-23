Preliminary hearing for Akron, IA woman charged in husband's death continued to November

An Akron, Iowa woman charged in the death of her husband on October 6, is expected to make an initial court appearance in November.

Thirty-three-year old Becky Hebert is charged with second degree murder in the death of Jeremy Hebert.

Forty-year old Jeremy Hebert died of a shotgun wound to the chest and abdomen.

The cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators say the Plymouth County Communications Center received a call about the shooting at 13203 Evergreen Avenue just around 12:15 a.m. on October 6.

Becky Hebert's initial court appearance was expected to be Monday morning in Plymouth County Court.

That has now been continued, along with a preliminary hearing ,for November 13 at 9:30 a.m.