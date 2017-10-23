Preliminary hearing for Akron, IA woman charged in husband's dea - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Preliminary hearing for Akron, IA woman charged in husband's death continued to November

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

An Akron, Iowa woman charged in the death of her husband on October 6, is expected to make an initial court appearance in November. 

Thirty-three-year old Becky Hebert is charged with second degree murder in the death of Jeremy Hebert. 

Forty-year old Jeremy Hebert died of a shotgun wound to the chest and abdomen.

The cause of death was ruled a homicide. 

Investigators say the Plymouth County Communications Center received a call about the shooting at 13203 Evergreen Avenue just around 12:15 a.m. on October 6.

Becky Hebert's initial court appearance was expected to be Monday morning in Plymouth County Court.

That has now been continued, along with a preliminary hearing ,for November 13 at 9:30 a.m. 

