Wind Advisories in effect through Monday evening

**Wind Advisory for much of Siouxland from this AM until 7 PM**

After a beautiful closeout to our weekend, more pleasant conditions will be with us as we start off the workweek. A cold front is pushing through the region though and with that, winds will really begin to howl as we step through the day. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. With that a Wind Advisory is in place across Siouxland so remember to secure those outdoor objects. Tuesday will be just slightly less windy with highs about ten degrees cooler, topping out in the mid 50s.

The roller coaster continues Wednesday with calmer winds, lots of sunshine and temperatures returning to the lower 70s; looking like the nicest day of the week. By Thursday a strong cold front starts to push in and brings blustery winds back to the area. Highs will be in the low 50s Thursday with temps falling into the low 40s by Friday. There's even the possibility that some of the white stuff may be seen. An Alberta Clipper looks to dip out of Canada and depending on the track, we could see a little light snow. Beyond that, temperatures look to stay rather crisp with low to mid 50s expected Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer