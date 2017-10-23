Person of interest sought in Tampa killings

Police in Tampa, Florida believe three recent killings are connected, and they're searching for someone spotted in security video near one of the murders.

Police in Tampa, Florida are searching for a person of interest in a string of recent killings that they believe are connected.

Three people were murdered in the Seminole Heights neighborhood within ten days of each other, all within a one-mile radius.

Investigators are hoping to identify and speak with a person seen in security video near the scene of one of the murders.

The Tampa chapter of the Guardian Angels is patrolling the neighborhood as well.

The unarmed volunteer group has 20 to 40 people walking, driving and watching the streets near where the murders happened.

"It could be random acts of violence. It could be a serial killer. It could be anything at this point. But it is unusual to have this many homicides in such a small area," said Ron Smith, the Tampa Chapter leader of the Guardian Angels.

