Authorities ID man killed by train

Authorities ID man killed by train

Posted:
COLUMBUS, NE (NCN) -

Police have identified the man killed after being hit by a train on Saturday.

Columbus Police said 27-year-old Scott Dirksen was killed Saturday. Authorities were called to the railroad tracks near 23rd Avenue in Columbus just after noon on Saturday to a report of a body lying near the tracks.

Police said the man, identified as Dirksen, had been hit by a train, causing his fatal injuries.

An autopsy was performed on Sunday.

