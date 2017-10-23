Authorities ID man killed by train

Courtesy: News Channel Nebraska - Police have identified the man killed after being hit by a train on Saturday.
Columbus Police said 27-year-old Scott Dirksen was killed Saturday. Authorities were called to the railroad tracks near 23rd Avenue in Columbus just after noon on Saturday to a report of a body lying near the tracks.
Police said the man, identified as Dirksen, had been hit by a train, causing his fatal injuries.
An autopsy was performed on Sunday.