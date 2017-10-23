Teacher charged with Lascivious Acts with a child

The Sioux Center Police Chief Paul Adkins said the Sioux Center Police Department arrested and charged 35-year-old Curtis Van Dam, of Sioux Center, Iowa, with Lascivious Acts with a child and Lascivious Conduct with a minor.

Chief Adkins said a complaint was filed with the Sioux Center Police Department on October 18 of alleged inappropriate conduct between Van Dam, a teacher at the Sioux Center Christian School, and a student attending the school.

Upon investigation, a search warrant was issued and executed on October 21 for the residence of the suspect. The charges state that the defendant allegedly committed a lascivious act with a child on October 17 and lascivious conduct with a minor approximately three weeks earlier.

Van Dam was arrested and transported to the Sioux County Jail.



Chief Adkins said the investigation into further allegations continues and additional charges are anticipated.



In a statement from Sioux Center Christian School, Head of the School Josh Bowar confirmed Van Dam was a former 5th-grade teacher at the school.



Bowar said in a statement, "Our primary focus now, as a Christ-centered school community, is to protect and care for our students. Christian counselors are in our school today, ready to help any student who needs someone to talk to. We are holding a meeting tonight for parents with professional counselors, so parents can be equipped with the resources they need to talk with their children and help them through this situation."



Bowar said Van Dam's employment was terminated last Thursday and the school is cooperating fully with the investigation.

