Final Iowa AP rankings released

Sergeant Bluff-Luton finishes the regular season ranked fourth in Class 3A by the Associated Press.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

--Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City West (10) 9-0 109 1

2. West Des Moines Dowling 8-1 95 T2

3. West Des Moines Valley (1) 8-1 87 T2

4. Bettendorf 8-1 75 4

5. Cedar Falls 8-1 65 5

6. Johnston 8-1 61 6

7. Ankeny Centennial 7-2 31 8

8. Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-1 30 7

9. Eldridge North Scott 8-1 18 9

10. Southeast Polk 6-3 17 NR



Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs Lewis Central 14. Waukee 2. Pleasant Valley 1.

--Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Solon (7) 9-0 102 1

2. Dallas Center-Grimes (2) 9-0 99 2

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2) 9-0 90 3

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9-0 75 4

5. Pella 8-1 72 5

6. Harlan 8-1 48 6

7. Waverly-Shell Rock 8-1 41 7

8. Glenwood 8-1 29 8

9. Webster City 8-1 28 9

10. Carlisle 8-1 8 10



Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption 4. Decorah 3. Manchester West Delaware 3. Sioux City Heelan 2. Norwalk 1.

--Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Boyden-Hull-RV (8) 8-1 103 1

2. Cascade (1) 9-0 94 2

3. Mount Vernon 8-1 86 3

4. Monroe PCM (2) 8-1 69 5

5. Waukon 8-1 60 7

6. Sioux Center 8-1 54 9

7. South Central Calhoun 8-1 48 8

8. Aplington-Parkersburg 8-1 31 NR

9. Williamsburg 7-2 21 6

10. Clear Lake 7-2 12 4



Others receiving votes: Sheldon 10. New Hampton 10. Union, La Porte City 5. Carroll Kuemper 1. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1.

--Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Inwood West Lyon (8) 9-0 104 1

2. Van Meter (2) 9-0 95 2

3. Pella Christian 9-0 93 3

4. Iowa City Regina (1) 7-2 81 4

5. West Branch 9-0 62 6

6. Denver 9-0 52 7

7. Bellevue 8-1 38 8

8. Hull Western Christian 7-2 29 9

9. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 8-1 23 5

10. Jewell South Hamilton 8-1 21 10



Others receiving votes: Pleasantville 4. Wilton 2. Delhi Maquoketa Valley 1.

--Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Hawarden West Sioux (7) 9-0 104 1

2. Southwest Valley (1) 9-0 90 3

3. Hudson (2) 9-0 83 2

4. Fairbank Wapsie Valley (1) 9-0 73 4

5. Council Bluffs St. Albert 8-1 57 6

6. Algona Garrigan 9-0 54 5

7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 8-1 51 7

8. Lynnville-Sully 8-0 46 8

9. St. Ansgar 9-0 30 9

10. Winthrop East Buchanan 8-1 13 10

Others receiving votes: Packwood Pekin 3. Alburnett 1.

--Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7) 9-0 105 1

2. Remsen Saint Mary's (2) 9-0 97 T2

3. Audubon (2) 9-0 93 T2

4. Newell-Fonda 8-1 72 5

5. Sidney 9-0 60 6

6. Baxter 8-1 42 8

7. Tripoli 8-1 33 4

8. Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 6-2 31 9

9. Riceville 8-1 30 7

10. Stanton 8-1 19 10



Others receiving votes: Harris-Lake Park 7. Lone Tree 5. HLV, Victor 4. Wyoming Midland 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 2. Moravia 2.