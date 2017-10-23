Final Iowa AP rankings released - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Final Iowa AP rankings released

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finishes the regular season ranked fourth in Class 3A by the Associated Press. Sergeant Bluff-Luton finishes the regular season ranked fourth in Class 3A by the Associated Press.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

--Class 4A
                                                                  Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Iowa  City  West  (10)                    9-0          109    1     
  2.  West  Des  Moines  Dowling            8-1          95      T2   
  3.  West  Des  Moines  Valley  (1)      8-1          87      T2   
  4.  Bettendorf                                      8-1          75      4     
  5.  Cedar  Falls                                    8-1          65      5     
  6.  Johnston                                          8-1          61      6     
  7.  Ankeny  Centennial                        7-2          31      8     
  8.  Cedar  Rapids  Prairie                  8-1          30      7     
  9.  Eldridge  North  Scott                  8-1          18      9     
10.  Southeast  Polk                              6-3          17      NR   
   
Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs Lewis Central 14. Waukee 2. Pleasant Valley 1. 

--Class 3A
                                                              Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Solon  (7)                                    9-0          102    1     
  2.  Dallas  Center-Grimes  (2)      9-0          99      2     
  3.  Cedar  Rapids  Xavier  (2)        9-0          90      3     
  4.  Sergeant  Bluff-Luton              9-0          75      4     
  5.  Pella                                            8-1          72      5     
  6.  Harlan                                          8-1          48      6     
  7.  Waverly-Shell  Rock                  8-1          41      7     
  8.  Glenwood                                      8-1          29      8     
  9.  Webster  City                              8-1          28      9     
10.  Carlisle                                      8-1          8        10   
   
Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption 4. Decorah 3. Manchester West Delaware 3. Sioux City Heelan 2. Norwalk 1. 

--Class 2A
                                                        Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Boyden-Hull-RV  (8)            8-1          103    1     
  2.  Cascade  (1)                          9-0          94      2     
  3.  Mount  Vernon                        8-1          86      3     
  4.  Monroe  PCM  (2)                    8-1          69      5     
  5.  Waukon                                    8-1          60      7     
  6.  Sioux  Center                        8-1          54      9     
  7.  South  Central  Calhoun      8-1          48      8     
  8.  Aplington-Parkersburg      8-1          31      NR   
  9.  Williamsburg                        7-2          21      6     
10.  Clear  Lake                            7-2          12      4     
   
Others receiving votes: Sheldon 10. New Hampton 10. Union, La Porte City 5. Carroll Kuemper 1. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1. 

--Class 1A
                                                          Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Inwood  West  Lyon  (8)          9-0          104    1     
  2.  Van  Meter  (2)                        9-0          95      2     
  3.  Pella  Christian                    9-0          93      3     
  4.  Iowa  City  Regina  (1)          7-2          81      4     
  5.  West  Branch                            9-0          62      6     
  6.  Denver                                      9-0          52      7     
  7.  Bellevue                                  8-1          38      8     
  8.  Hull  Western  Christian      7-2          29      9     
  9.  A-H-S-T-W,  Avoca                  8-1          23      5     
10.  Jewell  South  Hamilton        8-1          21      10   
   
Others receiving votes: Pleasantville 4. Wilton 2. Delhi Maquoketa Valley 1. 

--Class A
                                                                  Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Hawarden  West  Sioux  (7)            9-0          104    1     
  2.  Southwest  Valley  (1)                  9-0          90      3     
  3.  Hudson  (2)                                      9-0          83      2     
  4.  Fairbank  Wapsie  Valley  (1)      9-0          73      4     
  5.  Council  Bluffs  St.  Albert        8-1          57      6     
  6.  Algona  Garrigan                            9-0          54      5     
  7.  Gladbrook-Reinbeck                      8-1          51      7     
  8.  Lynnville-Sully                            8-0          46      8     
  9.  St.  Ansgar                                      9-0          30      9     
10.  Winthrop  East  Buchanan              8-1          13      10   
   Others receiving votes: Packwood Pekin 3. Alburnett 1. 

--Class 8-Man
                                                                                    Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Gilbertville-Don  Bosco  (7)                        9-0          105    1     
  2.  Remsen  Saint  Mary's  (2)                              9-0          97      T2   
  3.  Audubon  (2)                                                      9-0          93      T2   
  4.  Newell-Fonda                                                    8-1          72      5     
  5.  Sidney                                                                9-0          60      6     
  6.  Baxter                                                                8-1          42      8     
  7.  Tripoli                                                              8-1          33      4     
  8.  Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire      6-2          31      9     
  9.  Riceville                                                          8-1          30      7     
10.  Stanton                                                              8-1          19      10   
   
Others receiving votes: Harris-Lake Park 7. Lone Tree 5. HLV, Victor 4. Wyoming Midland 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 2. Moravia 2. 

