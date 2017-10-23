Windy again on Tuesday with cooler temps - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Windy again on Tuesday with cooler temps

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The wind became gusty today and was gusting to 50 miles per hour in parts of Siouxland.  

It's going to stay breezy tonight and then windy again on Tuesday as well.  

We could see a few sprinkles move through the area early tonight but then we'll clear out and see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs only in the low 50s.  

Wednesday will be our warmest of the days to come with highs getting into the upper 60s to near 70.  

Then we have to get ready for a major cooldown.  Thursday will turn windy yet again and highs will be cooler going into the low 50s.  

A few light snow showers could affect northeastern Siouxland Thursday night leaving us with a very chilly Friday with highs only in the low 40s.  

Temperatures will try to come up some into early next week but highs will stay well below average and lows from Friday through Sunday morning will be well down in the 20s.

