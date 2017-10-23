100-degree temps heading for southern California

The city of angels has temperatures more suitable for devils Monday.

Parts of Los Angeles get highs over one hundred degrees.

Downtown L.A. is expected to reach 102 with Woodland Hills and Long Beach reaching 104.

Even the happiest place on earth is sweltering --

Anaheim -- home of Disneyland -- is forecast to register 105 degrees.

Meteorologists say high pressure coupled with the Santa Ana Winds are to blame for the blazing temperatures.

That's little consolation to residents who say it's too hot for comfort.

Ira Rounsaville/Resident

"100? I don't need 100. I don't even need 95."

Tiffany Grummer/Resident

"I'm ready for my Uggs and my sweatshirt, but I guess that's going to have to wait a couple more months."

Judi Lasalle/Resident

"I was just up in Lake Arrowhead this weekend and when we were driving down, you could see the winds coming in and I said these are fire winds. So, yeah, scary."

Most of the region is under a red flag warning, which signifies a high risk of wildfires.

Officials worry that dry vegetation and extreme heat could spark fires.

High winds in the mountains with low humidity could cause any fires to spread rapidly.