Diver recounts experience searching for car in Missouri River

"Bacon Creek we've dove in, Brown's Lake and a lot of these places are not as bad as the Missouri River. That is the worst spot possible for this area." said Aaron Lisle, Siouxland Dive Rescue President.



Lisle dove into the Missouri River near Larson Park Saturday morning.



His mission was to find the site of the car that drove into the river earlier in the week.



Just fifteen minutes into the dive, however, he ran into a major problem.



"I ran across a tree. I tried to climb over the tree. I was on my belly the whole time and my umbilical air line did get caught in it and the tree started moving downstream which pulled me down." said Lisle.



He used his training to remain calm and address the situation.



"I waited for it to stop. I unhooked it, broke a couple of branches, got free and came back to shore and took a break." said Lisle.



After this he went back into the water and resumed the task.



Lisle knew that challenges could pop up at any point.



"This is not the first time I've dove in that river. I could tell you story after story of some of the nasty, bad things in the river. Pieces of metal, car parts - I just did not know what I was going to run into." said Lisle.



With the low visibility, though, he didn't know if he would see it coming.



Or if he was close to his destination.



He had some help on the surface though.



"I believe it was the DNR or Sheriff's Department boat had a side scan sonar. So when I got out to where I thought I was in the vicinity they told me where I was in relation to the car and that helped a lot." said Lisle.



The car was pulled to the surface after an hour.



The tough conditions and the situation left a major impact on Lisle.



"I was the most exhausted I've ever been, both mentally and physically." said Lisle.



In spite of the difficulties he encountered, he says the mission was worth it for one reason.



"If they see this I would like them to know that my sympathies are with them. Hopefully I brought a little bit of closure to the family and helped out a little bit." said Lisle.