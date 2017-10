Sioux City Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Shortly after 2:00am, police say the driver of a car pulled up next to another vehicle in the 1500 block of Hamilton Boulevard and shot into that vehicle.

The victim, whom police haven't identified, went to the hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not identified a suspect. If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at (712) 258-TIPS.