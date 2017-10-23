KTIV teams up with Goodwill for annual "Hat & Mitten Drive"

Goodwill of the Great Plains partnered with KTIV for a Hat and Mitten Drive.

They are accepting new shoes, hats, socks and mittens for children ages 5-12 and they are also accepting monetary donations for their upcoming Hat and Mitten Parties.

This will mark 76 years that Goodwill of the Great Plains has distributed new shoes, sock, hats, and mittens to children in need in the Siouxland community.

The cold weather gear will be given to children from Siouxland, which have been personally invited to Goodwill’s event. Goodwill works with local social service agencies to identify school-age children in kindergarten through fifth grade that are in need of new shoes and warm winter accessories.

A gift of $25 can assure one child will receive a new pair of shoes, socks, a hat and mittens. Stop by any Goodwill store and drop off your donation. .

Christmas Hat and Mitten Parties will be held throughout Goodwill’s territory the first two weeks in December. Each of the Goodwill stores will be hosting their own Shoe and Mitten Party to serve the children in their communities throughout Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and South Dakota making the total over 3500 children served.

The annual event started in 1942 at the Goodwill store in Sioux City, IA by the late John Perry Hantla. For the past 72 years, Goodwill of the Great Plains has helped children of need in our community through our annual Shoe and Mitten parties. Each year in December, hundreds of community volunteers help distribute shoes, socks, hats, mittens and treats to our Shoe and Mitten parties’ invited guests: children who have been identified as needing these basic items.