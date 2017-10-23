Sioux City City Council votes to approve application for grant for 18th Street Viaduct Project

Sioux City's 18th Street Viaduct Project project remains alive.

The City Council unanimously approved a grant application for the Project at just under 12 million dollars.

The grant would come from the United States Department of Transportation's National Significant Freight and Highway Grant Program.

But, this isn't the city's first try at a grant for the project.

"So, now we're taking a second run at it and we're going to try and get a portion of the TIGER grant and see if we can be successful doing that. If we're successful we're still going to have to look at other grants and some other funds to make the over all viaduct project feasible and affordable for the city," says Dan Moore, Sioux City City Council.

While the city hasn't been successful at securing TIGER grants for the project, Mayor Bob Scott says they have secured a planning grant for 1-point-5 million dollars.

If the funding for the project does end up going through, officials say the project will benefit all Siouxland drivers.

"Well, you know it's a huge savings on people waiting and the gas that's burning on those train tracks that happen a countless number of times a day. And, safety. I mean, that's the big deal. You're not crossing out there, I think there's three or four main line tracks that you have to cross and people won't have to cross those so, that's a huge deal for safety as well," says Mayor Bob Scott.

