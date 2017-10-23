Sioux City City Council approves loan for LAMB performing arts center

Plans to restore Sioux City's very first auditorium as a performing arts center are underway.

LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, and founders Dianna and Russ Wooley, have announced plans for a capital campaign to purchase and renovate hte former auditorium at 625 Douglas Street.

Tonight, city council members approved a $350,000 economic development loan for LAMB to buy the building.

The loan must be paid back within one year through the campaign.

Otherwise the property goes back to the city.

Council members say the project will have a big impact on the city.

"The city is a great partner with them in that we're making a loan so that they can purchase that property and then they are going to do their fundraising so they can raise the funds, get grants and do everything so that the whole project will be done with excellence," says Sioux City City Council member Dan Moore

The Wooley's say they plan to house a 200 seat theatre on the main floor of the building, with a 120 seat studio theatre along with classrooms on the top floor.

"If they can be successful in their fundraising and that building can be restored, it will be a cornerstone to the downtown. That and the children's museum and then, you know, the Hard Rock down here on 4th street, and then what could happen with the Warrior and the Commerce Building and all those sort of things, all the corners of the downtown will begin to look good" says Mayor Bob Scott.

The Wooley's hope to have the project completed within the next two and a half years.