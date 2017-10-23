Farmers try to capitalize on dry forecast to harvest crops

Harvest is in full swing in Siouxland.

Only about 20-percent of the corn crop has been harvested in Iowa. But, with this week's forecast a lot of that harvesting should get done.

Roughly 90 percent of the beans in the state have been harvested, and the bean crop looks good this year thanks to the rainfall.

Joel DeJong, with Iowa State University Extension, says high winds are a concern for farmers. The winds are reason farmers are eager to get the crop harvested. "These windy days make it kind of hard on some of the plants and it's getting tougher and tougher to keep the plants integrity in shape to make sure those ears don't fall off before we harvest," DeJong said.

The wind isn't the only factor affecting the crops, right now. Recent wet conditions have set farmers back about 10 days when compared to the same time last year.

One farmer says they have to be careful when picking which fields to harvest due to the conditions. "We have to pick our fields very carefully for what we want to haul to the bins and dry, and what we want to air dry and what we want to haul to town," said Mike Jaminet, Farmer.

Overall crop yields are looking bright for this year, and farmers are optimistic for the overall outcome.