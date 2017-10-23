School district buys fifth property to make way for new Hunt Ele - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

School district buys fifth property to make way for new Hunt Elementary School

By Travis Hoffer, Chief Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

During their meeting, Monday, the school board approved the purchase of another home to make way for a new Hunt Elementary School.

The property, at 1903 Jackson Street, is one block south of Hunt's current location. The purchase price? $158,000.

That the fifth property the school district has purchased for Hunt's new "footprint". The district needs to buy eleven properties, in all. "So the new Hunt property won't just take up three fourths of a city block, it will be two full city blocks to deal with all the laws, regulations, and so forth that go on today," says Dr. Paul Gausman, Sioux City Superintendent

If the district can secure all eleven properties, and construction can go head as scheduled, the new Hunt Elementary could open in August of 2022. While the new Hunt is built, Hunt students will attend the old Crescent Park Elementary.

