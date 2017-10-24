Siouxland harvest is in full swing

Harvest is in full swing in Siouxland.

Farmers were back in their fields Monday as corn is drying out enough to harvest.

Only about 20 percent of the corn crop has been harvested in Iowa, but with this week's forecast a lot of that harvesting should get done quickly.

Roughly 90 percent of the beans in the state have been harvested, and the bean crop looks good this year thanks to the rainfall.

Joel DeJong of the Iowa State University Extension Office says high winds are a concern for farmers, and one of the reasons they are eager to get the crop harvested.

"And these windy days make it kind of hard on some of the plants and it's getting tougher and tougher to keep the plants integrity in shape to make sure those ears don't fall off before we harvest."

The wind isn't the only factor affecting the crops right now.

Recent wet conditions have set farmers back about 10 days when compared to the same time last year.

One farmer says they have to be careful when picking which fields to harvest first due to the conditions.

"We have to pick our fields very carefully for what we want to haul to the bins and dry, and what we want to air dry and what we want to haul to town." Said Mike Jaminet, Farmer

Overall crop yields are looking bright for this year, and farmers are optimistic for the overall outcome.