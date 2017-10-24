Woman accused of assaulting employees at Estherville McDonalds - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Woman accused of assaulting employees at Estherville McDonalds

Photo Courtesy: Estherville Police - Nora Caraveo Photo Courtesy: Estherville Police - Nora Caraveo
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV/KUOO) -

An Estherville, Iowa woman was arrested Sunday night as the result of an investigation into an assault at the Estherville McDonalds restaurant. 

Estherville police said officers were called to the restaurant around 4:43 pm Sunday. Two employees told police they had been assaulted by a woman who had left the scene. Police learned the suspect pulled up in the drive-through after placing an order and was waiving a knife threatening an employee at the window.

Police were told the woman then entered the restaurant through a walk-in door and physically assaulted one male and one female employee. The suspect also allegedly threatened another female employee with a knife. 

Upon further investigation, police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Nora Caraveo of Estherville. Police obtained arrest warrants for Caraveo. She was taken into custody around 8:15 pm Sunday at her residence. She was arrested and charged with going armed with intent, aggravated assault and two counts of assault causing bodily injury.

Caraveo was also charged with assault on a peace officer and criminal mischief in the 5th degree.

Caraveo was being held in the Emmet County jail on a $10,000 bond.

