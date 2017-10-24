Trump meets with Senate Republicans to overhaul America's tax co - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Trump meets with Senate Republicans to overhaul America's tax code

(NBC News) -

Later Tuesday, President Trump heads to Capitol Hill. He'll meet with Senate Republicans to jumpstart their effort to overhaul America's tax code. "We are working very hard to get the tax cuts," said President Donald Trump.

First Daughter Ivanka Trump -in Pennsylvania selling tax reform as step one of the larger plan to get rid of red tape for businesses. "That coupled with tax reform will be a game changer," said the White House Advisor.

But the question is how the Republican tax plan affects working families.

One idea: dropping 401K retirement contributions from $18,000 to $2,400. "Once you go down to $2,400 - you are whacking the HECK out of the middle class," said Center on Budget & Policy Priorities Jared Bernstein.

"This is simple. They're looking for money," Former CBO Director, Douglas Holtz-Eakin. 

Money to pay for a $1.5 trillion tax cut - already built into the Senate's budget.

The House still has to act on that and could do so as early as this week.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.



