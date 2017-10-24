Ohio man builds huge Star Wars Halloween display

Star Wars fans hankering for a fantasy fix don't have to wait for the next installment of the movie franchise and they don't have to travel to a galaxy far, far away...

But they do have to go to Ohio if they want to get a selfie with this Halloween Star Wars display.

It's a two-story, 1,000 pound replica of the "all terrain armored transport walker" featured in the Empire Strikes Back.

Husband, and father of five, Nick Meyer spent months building it with friends -- working on it every weekend since last April.

They used building materials including wood and hard foam.

The family is accepting voluntary donations to help cover the estimated $1,500 construction cost.

They say a parade of cars can be seen day and night in front of their house.

It's not the family's first elaborate Halloween decoration.

Their past projects include life-sized pirate ships and the cabin from Friday the 13th.