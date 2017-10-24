Lyon County Sheriff charges 11 with possession of controlled sub - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Lyon County Sheriff charges 11 with possession of controlled substances after undercover operation

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Lyon County Sheriff said due to an increase in crime in the Grand Falls Casino parking lot in Larchwood, Iowa, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover operation on October 21. 

The operation led to 11 arrests.  

The sheriff said all of those arrested were charged with possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia and the people arrested are listed below. 

Richard Peter Kress, age 56, of Sibley, Iowa

Pamela Mary Kuntz, age 53 of Dubuque, Iowa, PCS 3rd offense (aggravated misdemeanor)

Javier Trejo Garcia, age 35, of Worthington, Minnesota

Heidi Lynn Grahn, age 40, of Fulda, Minnesota

Steven Joseph Jandl, age 51, of Rock Rapids, Iowa

Yvonne Marie Morissette, age 52, of Aberdeen, South Dakota

Shadwell Allen Smith, age 25, of Brandon, South Dakota

Landon Jerome Entinger, age 25, of Brandon, South Dakota

Jesse Ray Scheetz, age 36, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Abby Anne Hubbard, age 26, of Mitchell, South Dakota

Wade Forrest Peterson, age 40, of Mitchell, South Dakota (MAB)

