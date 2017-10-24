Twin brothers found dead in Montana had ties to Canton, South Dakota

Twin brothers who died in an apparent murder-suicide in southeastern Montana have ties to Canton, South Dakota

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the deaths of the 39-year-old brothers, Travis and Eric Carlson. The Argus Leader says the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota made notification of the twins' death to their family. The men are from Canton.

Officials say the body of Travis Carlson was found last Thursday near Ekalaka. State investigators suspect he was shot by his twin, Eric, who was found dead a day later of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities have not commented on a motive.