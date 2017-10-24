Drunken tourist can't recall attack during Zombie bike ride in K - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Drunken tourist can't recall attack during Zombie bike ride in Key West

Posted:
A tourist from Australia told police officers she was drunk and doesn't remember attacking a 68-year-old rider in the annual Zombie Bike Ride in the Florida Keys A tourist from Australia told police officers she was drunk and doesn't remember attacking a 68-year-old rider in the annual Zombie Bike Ride in the Florida Keys
KEY WEST, FL (AP) -

A tourist from Australia told police officers she was drunk and doesn't remember attacking a 68-year-old rider in the annual Zombie Bike Ride in the Florida Keys.

The Miami Herald reports 32-year-old Prue Harvey was arrested Sunday on a felony battery charge on someone older than 65. A police report says Harvey shoved Linda Malcom off her bike in Key West. Malcolm's daughter told police Harvey was running between the bikes in the parade and gave one family "dirty looks" before shoving her mother. Malcolm suffered scrapes on her left knee. Her daughter chased Harvey to a church parking lot and called police.

The police report says Harvey was in town for a wedding. Jail records don't list a lawyer or hometown.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.