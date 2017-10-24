Golf tournament raises money for local music organizations - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Golf tournament raises money for local music organizations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Twenty-six teams tee'd off Monday morning at Whispering Creek Golf Course for the Hard Rock Hills Golf Tournament.

Hosted by the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, the tournament raises money for local music organizations. 

Some of the money raised will be going to the Sioux City Conservatory of Music. 

Hard Rock International Global Philanthropy Manager Kellie Brown says they partnered with the Conservatory of Music because of their great reputation for doing great work in the community.

"We look to find those community-driven programs that are doing great work in their own neighborhoods, and so we wanted to align with a partner that's known, and has a great reputation of doing wonderful things," Kellie Brown with Global Philanthropy Manager, Hard Rock Int. said. 

Last year, Hard Rock Hills Foundation Donated more than $1.3 million to charitable causes around the world, that included 30 grants to locally funded music programs such as the Sioux City Conservatory of music.

KTIV 4's Matt Breen, Bridget Breen, Tim Oakley, and Adrian Wisner, were one of the 26 teams to participate in the event.

