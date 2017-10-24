Fisher-Price is recalling about 63,000 infant motion seats - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fisher-Price is recalling about 63,000 infant motion seats

Fisher-Price is recalling about 63,000 infant motion seats in the U.S. due to a fire hazard after 36 reports of the product overheating. Fisher-Price is recalling about 63,000 infant motion seats in the U.S. due to a fire hazard after 36 reports of the product overheating.
A fire hazard has prompted Fisher-Price to recall about 63,000 soothing motions seats for infants in the U.S.

The recall involves certain Fisher-Price soothing motions seats and smart connect soothing motions seats.

Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the products overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing.

The units were sold nationwide at several retailers and online from November 2015 through October 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using them and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.

Fisher-Price can be reached at 800-432-5437 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at www.service.mattel.com and click on Recalls & Safety Alerts for more information.

