Fisher-Price is recalling about 63,000 infant motion seats in the U.S. due to a fire hazard after 36 reports of the product overheating.

The units were sold nationwide at several retailers and online from November 2015 through October 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using them and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.

Fisher-Price can be reached at 800-432-5437 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at www.service.mattel.com and click on Recalls & Safety Alerts for more information.