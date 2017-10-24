Blustery and colder Tuesday on tap

**Wind Advisory for most of Siouxland until 6 pm Tuesday**

Winds are continuing to howl across the KTIV Viewing Area with more blustery conditions expected for our Tuesday. Gusts could yet again approach that 50 mph mark and that is why we have a Wind Advisory in effect through much of the daytime hours. Temperatures will be colder as a result with many of us staying in the mid to upper 50s. We do begin to moderate though as we progress into our Wednesday as SW winds start to pump in. This will allow temps to climb about 10° above average for our Hump Day afternoon.

Sunshine will prevail though over the next couple of days as high pressure holds strong. This starts to change Thursday as our next system approaches bringing us a little more cloud cover. Highs start to tumble behind this frontal boundary Thursday, just as a disturbance begins to sink out of Canada. With the timing we could see cold air meeting up with the moisture giving us little mix of rain and snow during the day Friday. Highs will barely make it out of the 40s Friday with slightly warmer temps arriving for the weekend. Drier air works in Saturday and Sunday along with more sunshine but it'll be short-lived as another front approaches to start next week. This one also bears watching as it could bring a wintry mixed bag of precipitation to the region.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer