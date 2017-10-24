Sioux City man pleads not guilty to Ross Street arson - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City man pleads not guilty to Ross Street arson

By Carl Norquist, Producer
Photo: Woodbury County Jail - Jesse Bigeagle Photo: Woodbury County Jail - Jesse Bigeagle
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Jesse Bigeagle has entered a plea of not guilty in response to a September 19 accusation of arson.

Court records show at on September 19th Bigeagle allegedly entered a home on 417 Ross Street in Sioux City and started a fire in a basement. The fire spread to the main floor of the building and Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to the scene. Within five minutes, they had the fire under control.

Although the building was vacant during the time of the blaze, records indicated that Bigeagle did at one point live in the house. No injuries were reported but the home sustained extensive damage and is considered to be a total loss.

