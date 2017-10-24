HEALTHBEAT 4: A Siouxland hospital uses new technology to improve patient experience when getting IV's

Do you ever sometimes avoid giving blood or getting an IV because you're sick of being poked with a needle multiple times?



The company, AccuVein, released a new technology that acts as a view-finder for veins.

This not only helps nurses see veins easier but protects the patient from being poked multiple times.

"There's a map, they can see the veins, and they are able to give the nurses confidence to start the IV's better," said Jacob Trierweiler, Clinical Nurse Manager at Mercy Medical Center. "And then also gives the patient confidence that we are able to see the vein before we poke the patient with the needle."

It has proven to improve the patient's experience and the nurse's accuracy.

"The vein-finder system itself, has shown a higher success rate on the first time, so less pain for the patient as well," said Trierweiler.

So how does it work?

"It works as a UV light," adds Trierweiler. "You can visualize the veins, you can see where the veins are in the patient. You can also see the valves, so you can see which vein will work best for you.

Mercy Medical Center has four of these vein-finders, and any patient is eligible for it to be used on them.

This includes children.

"Children come in and they need an IV, and if you only have to poke a child once that's huge," said Trierweiler, "It's more comfort for the parents as well."