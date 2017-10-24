BPI accepting applications for relief funds from employees laid off in 2012

Five years ago, Dakota Dunes-based Beef Products Incorporated closed three of its plants and laid off hundreds of employees because of business it lost after ABC News aired a series of reports on BPI's signature product, "lean, finely textured beef."

Last month, the Roth family, who founded BPI, formed a $10 million relief fund for those workers following a settlement with ABC News this summer.

So far, over 160 workers laid off from BPI back in 2012 have now applied for relief funds.

Employees impacted by the layoffs were able to begin Monday in applying for relief.

Over 720 former employees along with employees whose hours were slashed during the layoffs will qualify for the relief.

Applications will be accepted until November 18.

After the applications are received, BPI will determine how much each former employee will receive.

"As part of the process we are looking at various factors including their length of service with BPI prior to the closures, whether they were able to obtain and how much unemployment compensation or other benefits they were able to obtain after the layoffs occurred," says Rich Jochum, BPI Corporate Administrator.

But former employees aren't the only ones who could benefit from the fund.

"We're also asking the employees as part of that process to tell us if there were particular groups who provided assistance to them in 2012, local community agencies or church groups or other organizations that provided assistance," says Jochum.

A link to the website to apply for the relief fund is below:? https://www.beefproducts.com/employee-fund/.